Tradie who fell 20m has feet amputated

David Conway with his daughter Keisha.

Plasterer fights for life after seven storey fall

THE Gold Coast father who fell 20m from a Varsity Lakes worksite last week has had his feet amputated.

Surgeons at Gold Coast University Hospital operated on carpenter David Conway on Wednesday.

According to his family, Mr Conway was in a stable condition yesterday.

"It's been a tough day," said Mr Conway's older brother Stephen, who had flown from Ireland to be with him.

Mr Conway's family, including his wife Viv, daughter Keisha, parents Connie and Shay and brothers Stephen and Ritchie, have been a constant presence at his bedside

Mr Conway was put into a coma by paramedics following his fall at a Varsity Lakes construction site on Monday last week.

The 37-year-old has worked in Australia for about 15 years.

A crowd-funding page set up to raise money for Mr Conway's recovery has so far raised $18,000.

Donate here: https://www.youcaring.com/davidconway-878465.