Tradies’ epic 10,000 toilet paper roll find

A tradie has defended his actions after he and his colleague were filmed taking toilet paper after coming across a massive haul of 10,000 rolls in a Sydney park.

The rolls had been bought by convenience store owner Celia Deng, who had imported the toilet paper from China to sell in her two stores.

Elie Abousleiman filmed a video of him and his two colleagues coming across the massive haul, which had reportedly been emptied out of a delivery container into a park in the Sydney suburb of Macquarie Fields.

In the video which has since gone viral the trio can be heard mocking Ms Deng and accusing her of hoarding the supply, calling on those watching the video to help themselves to the toilet paper.

Elie Abousleiman filmed a video of him and work colleagues discovering the massive toilet paper haul in a Sydney park. Picture: Facebook

"Too much f***ing toilet paper," Mr Abousleiman can be heard saying.

"Boys bring your truck and dogs - this stupid b**ch is taking everything off the shelves and hiding it in her garage."

Since it was first posted on June 16, Mr Abousleiman's video has been viewed more than a million times and attracted thousands of comments.

"Good job boys!!! Take the lot and hand them out to the elderly for free!" one person commented.

But others accused the tradies of "bullying" Ms Deng in the video.

Ms Deng told Daily Mail Australia she had purchased the toilet paper to sell in her two stores and would only be making a small profit from the toilet paper.

The rolls have been purchased by Celia Deng to supply her two convenience stores.

She wanted to "help people at the most difficult of times" by having a supply of toilet paper for her elderly and vulnerable customers.

Mr Abousleiman told the website he had been "speechless" at the amount of toilet paper and was annoyed to see Ms Deng using public land for the haul.

"If it's her property then fair enough but if it's council land it's another thing altogether," Mr Abousleiman said, adding that he and his mates had offered to help move the toilet paper for Ms Deng for $500.

A second wave of panic buying has hit supermarkets. Picture: James Ross/AAP

The viral video comes as Australia has been hit with a second wave of supermarket panic buying, brought on by a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

Supermarket supplies first began getting low in Melbourne hot spot suburbs, before spreading to neighbouring states.

Woolworths and Coles were forced to bring in buying limits again last week after essential items - but in particular, toilet paper - began flying off shelves.

The panic buying first began in March when the coronavirus pandemic triggered fears that supermarket supplies would be affected.

The shopping frenzy saw fights break out in supermarkets over the in-demand product, with many stores forced to have extra security to mind toilet paper supplies.

