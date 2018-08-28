Tradies treated to free brekky in Murwillumbah

MURWILLUMBAH tradies have the chance to catch up and talk shop when Lismore MP Thomas George hosts a free tradies breakfast tomorrow.

The breakfast will give the hard workers of Murwillumbah a chance to come together and celebrate their successes, as well as discuss current NSW Government initiatives which could help improve their operations.

Mr George said the Tweed's tradespeople played an important role in driving the region's economy.

"Our trades men and women are quite often the silent achievers of the business community and I am hosting this breakfast to thank them for everything they do,” he said.

"During the Tradies Breakfast at Lismore there was plenty of interest from those in the industry keen to find out about new government initiatives like free TAFE trade positions, cuts to company payroll tax and ways to reduce energy costs.”

Free Tradies Breakfast

When: 6.30-8.30am, Wednesday August 29.

Where: O'Connors Carrying Service, 67- 69 Quarry Rd, Murwillumbah.