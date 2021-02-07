Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

Be warned if you are planning to use the upgraded Pacific Highway, changed traffic conditions and night works await you.

The works will be carried out from Monday February 8 until Sunday February 14 which will mean some lane closures and reduced speed.

From Monday, there will be up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Broadwater and Devils Pulpit to carry out property access and finishing work, including fencing, ground surveying, landscaping and maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be two days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h at times between 7am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be up to two nights and four days of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Mororo. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a contraflow arrangement while work is carried out. As part of this work, the Mororo Rest Area will be temporarily closed. Alternative southbound rest areas are available at Ballina and Pine Brush, Tucabia.

The U-turn north of New Italy will be temporarily closed between 7am and 6pm for up to three days from Wednesday. The next available U-turn for southbound motorists is 1.5 kilometres north near Whites Road.

From Friday, U-turn bays between The Gap Road and Nortons Road may be temporarily closed between 7am and 6pm. Motorist are advised to view electronic messaging signs for alternative U-turn bay locations.