The Tugun Bypass Tunnel.
Traffic changes you need to know if using the M1

Javier Encalada
23rd Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Motorway for essential maintenance work to be carried out at the Tugun Bypass Tunnel.

To reduce impacts to motorists, the northbound and southbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed over two nights, between 7pm and 6am on February Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26.

During the Tuesday night closure, northbound traffic will be diverted at the Kennedy Drive off ramp with southbound traffic re-entering the highway at the Kennedy Drive on ramp.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted onto the Gold Coast Highway and Stewart Road on Wednesday night.

Motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time for both diversions, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

The tunnel will remain fully operational during the day.

Routine maintenance of the tunnel is carried out every three months and involves a range of measures such as inspecting the various operating and safety systems.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this essential maintenance work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

