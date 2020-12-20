Traffic charges against Northern NSW cop dismissed

A Northern NSW police officer who was facing serious traffic allegations has been dealt with under the Mental Health Act. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A POLICE officer who was facing serious traffic charges has been dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

The Northern NSW officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and driving more than 45km/h above the speed limit after being involved in a highway pursuit in the state's north earlier this year.

The case went before Byron Bay Local Court this week and the officer's charges were dismissed under section 32 of the Mental Health Act.

The officer was discharged into the care of a "responsible person" on a range of conditions, including that they comply with treatment plan as directed by various professionals and take all medication as prescribed.