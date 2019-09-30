Traffic drama as protest blocks CBD bridge

The prostest on Victoria Bridge in Brisbane's CBD

POLICE have finally removed an Extinction Rebellion protestor who blocked traffic in both directions by suspending herself over a Brisbane CBD bridge.

Two lanes of traffic on Victoria Bridge were blocked by 22-year-old Sophie Thompson who suspended herself from a tripod over the Brisbane river with an umbrella branded with the message "climate denial is child abuse".

A spokesperson from Queensland Police confirmed the 22-year-old is in custody and is expected to be charged.

The Extinction Rebellion protest blocking Victoria Bridge in the CBD.

Extinction Rebellion protestor Sophie Thompson is livestreaming the protest. Picture: Facebook

The climate change activism group livestreamed the blockade from their Facebook page, showing police below setting up a device to bring Ms Thompson down.

TRAFFIC: The Victoria Bridge is blocked in both directions due to protest activity. Delays are expected, use an alternative route where possible. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/j10nGpDMyU — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 29, 2019

Extinction Rebellion protestor Sophie Thompson. Picture: Facebook

"Police are currently attaching things to the tripod to bring me down," Mr Thompson said.

In a statement, the 22-year-old midwife said she her protest action is inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"As a midwife, I cannot stand by as the government harms children by continuing to ignore the climate emergency." Thompson said.

"Children in Australia and around the world are already dying in this emergency. Be it lack of drinking water in remote Aboriginal communities or food shortages in Sudan, children are the first victims of this crisis. We must act now, or the next generation of children will suffer a worse fate."