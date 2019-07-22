TRAFFIC: Pacific Highway's latest roadworks

Allow extra travel time this week and exercise caution

HEADING along the Pacific Highway this week? Expect to come across some delays as scheduled roadwork takes place from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26.

SHARK CREEK

When: Tuesday, 8am - 4pm

Why: Wire rope repair

How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation, with intermittent stoppages

TYNDALE

When: Tuesday to Friday, 6pm - 6am

Why: Traffic switch works

How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation

HALFWAY CREEK

When: Wednesday, 7am - 4pmm

Why: Sign repair

How will it affect me: Lane closures

FRANKLINS ROAD

When: Thursday, 7am - 4pm

Why: Sign repair

How will it affect me: One lane closed

GRAFTON TO MACLEAN

When: Friday, 7am - 4pm

Why: Pothole repair, mobile work

How will it affect me: intermittent stoppages