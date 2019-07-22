TRAFFIC: Pacific Highway's latest roadworks
HEADING along the Pacific Highway this week? Expect to come across some delays as scheduled roadwork takes place from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26.
SHARK CREEK
When: Tuesday, 8am - 4pm
Why: Wire rope repair
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation, with intermittent stoppages
TYNDALE
When: Tuesday to Friday, 6pm - 6am
Why: Traffic switch works
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation
HALFWAY CREEK
When: Wednesday, 7am - 4pmm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: Lane closures
FRANKLINS ROAD
When: Thursday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: One lane closed
GRAFTON TO MACLEAN
When: Friday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Pothole repair, mobile work
How will it affect me: intermittent stoppages