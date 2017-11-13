Menu
Login
News

DRIVEWAY TRAGEDY: Woman runs over husband

Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter transferred a man to hospital after he was hit by a car in his driveway on Friday afternoon.
Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter transferred a man to hospital after he was hit by a car in his driveway on Friday afternoon.
Alina Rylko
by

AN ELDERLY man is in a serious condition at Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday, after accidentally being run over by his wife in their driveway on Friday afternoon.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to attend the couple's rural property at Umunga, between Kyogle and Woodenbong, after receiving reports the 89-year-old had been hit by a car in his own driveway.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the man was assisting his wife, 89, move their Toyota Camry out of a carport, by guiding her out of the space from outside the vehicle, when he was struck.

"At that time the car has moved forward, for whatever reason, and has hit the 89-year-old man, and his wife has contacted emergency services," a spokesperson said.

The helicopter medical team stabilised the man, who was suffering multiple injuries including a suspected broken foot, and transferred him to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

A NSW Health spokesperson said the 89-year-old man was in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries into what lead up to the crash are continuing.

Topics:  man run over northern rivers crime umunga westpac life save rescue helicopter

Lismore Northern Star

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Bilambil students roll up for rock lessons

Bilambil students roll up for rock lessons

Bilambil Public School students are becoming rock stars.

Car became airborne in highway crash

A man has been charged over a car crash in a roadwork zone on the Pacific Highway.

A driver has been charged over a crash in roadworks zone

Woman, 51, found dead on suburban street

Police at a Worongary crime scene overnight after a woman was found dead.

Woman declared deceased at scene by paramedics

No clarity on what NSW Police changes will mean for region

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling (centre) with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and other officers at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on Friday, September 8.

Police express concerns over lack of clarity in future of staffing

Local Partners