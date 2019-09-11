Tragic day for Oakey as man dies in house inferno

TRAGEDY: Investigations are continuing into what sparked a deadly house fire in Oakey which claimed the life of a 57-year-old man.

INVESTIGATIONS into what sparked a deadly house fire in a quiet hamlet of houses in Oakey early Tuesday morning are expected to take several days as the community rallies in the wake of the tragedy.

One end of King St remained a crime scene for most of yesterday as police and fire investigators began sifting through what was left of the timber home after a fire broke out about 2.40am.

The body of a man was found in the ruins of the single-storey home, believed to be that of homeowner Bradley Thorne, 57.

A formal identification process will be undertaken in coming days as part of the investigation into the deadly blaze, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Neighbours told of the harrowing ordeal watching the flames engulf the property in the early hours of the morning.

Anne-Marie Stevens said she had been woken by two women banging frantically on her front door to get her outside and to safety.

"I just can't believe it," she said.

Ms Stevens said it was a shock to see the devastation in the daylight hours, and praised firefighters for saving her home.

She said King St was a quiet area where most residents kept to themselves, but in the years she had lived in the street she had come to know her neighbour.

"Everyone around here mostly keeps to themselves," she said.

Oakey police Senior Sergeant Jason Hopgood said investigations were in their early stages and no point of origin of the fire had been determined.

"The call came in about 2.42am and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended," he said.

"The dwelling was well alight when they arrived.

"They brought it under control from different points around the yard and through other dwellings.

"Investigations reveal that a 57-year-old male person occupant, we believe, was within the residence has been located deceased.

"Next of kin have been advised."

Snr Sgt Hopgood said it was a sad day for the community.

"It's obviously a shock for everyone in this neighbourhood," he said.

"It's a very sad day for Oakey and in particular the residents in this neighbourhood.

"We appreciate their support in contacting emergency services straight away.

"Unfortunately it's a very sad day for Oakey."

Police Scenes of Crime and QFES fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, however preliminary investigations suggest it is not suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.