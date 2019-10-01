Menu
Emergency services at the scene of the fatal incident.
News

Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

30th Sep 2019 9:18 PM | Updated: 1st Oct 2019 5:30 AM
>> Jogger dragged 50m on bonnet, thrown into gully

>> Jogger's horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

A man hit by a car while jogging in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The 23-year-old was struck from behind, carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

Bystanders ran to his aid, pulling him from the water and performing first aid.

He died in hospital on Monday afternoon, nine days after the incident .

He was in a critical condition when airlifted from the scene suffering spinal fractures and a severe brain injury.

The man was running along Old Gympie Rd, Glass House Mountains about 11.15am on September 21.

Police have indicated they were treating it as accident and no charges have been laid. Investigations are ongoing.

