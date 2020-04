A man has died after a car rollover in the Tweed.

A MAN has died following a single-car rollover on a private property in the Tweed.

Shortly before 6pm on Sunday, the 39-year-old man was thrown from his Toyota Hilux utility when it rolled on a Duranbah Rd property at Duranbah south of Tweed Heads.

Emergency services were called to the area but the man had died at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.