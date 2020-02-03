Tragic mum’s baby doing ‘extremely well’

A baby born in an emergency caesarean after her mother Helena Broadbent was flung from a moving car is out of hospital and 'doing extremely well'. Helena passed away shortly after her daughter was born.

The surviving baby of Helena Broadbent has finally left hospital and is "doing extremely well".

Baby Helena, named in honour of her mum, was born by emergency caesarean at just 26 weeks - after her mother died when she was flung from a moving car in Keilor Downs last September.

Helena Broadbent. Picture: Supplied

Her partner, William Wilson, 35, was behind the wheel and was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

After four months behind bars, Mr Wilson will tomorrow apply for bail at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

The appeal has angered family, who are caring for Ms Broadbent's three kids.

Her brother, Paul Broadbent, told the Herald Sun his sister's daughters, Sophie, Bella and Helena, are happy and healthy.

"All the girls are doing very well," he said.

"Bubs is finally home now an doing extremely well."

Baby Helena spent weeks fighting for life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Royal Women's Hospital.

Emotional relatives grieve outside the chapel at Helena Broadbent’s funeral as the casket is removed. Picture: Tony Gough

She was released from hospital in mid January.

Ms Broadbent, 32, told police her partner was threatening to kill her moments before her death, a court previously heard.

Police allege the couple had argued over dirty nappies before Ms Broadbent called triple-0, telling police Mr Wilson had a hammer and was threatening to kill her.

The mother of three was trying to remove her kids' car seats from Mr Wilson's car when he began to drive away.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.