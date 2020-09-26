Tragic ride-on mower death

MOWER TRAGEDY: A man has died in an incident involving a ride-on mower.

EMERGENCY services including forensic officers were called to a Northern Rivers property on Friday after a man was involved in an fatal incident involving a ride-on lawnmower.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said they attended the incident at Bexhill after a man was found by a family member.

Insp Vandergriend said the incident appears to have occurred when the man was mowing his lawn.

“A 71-year-old man who was attending the lawn on his property with a ride-on lawnmower which appeared to be mowing difficult terrain when the incident occurred,” he said.

“Ambulance and police rescue crews were called there and police detectives and crime scene officers are investigating the incident.”

Insp Vandergriend said the death of the man has been deemed “not suspicious”.

“There are no suspicious circumstances,” he said.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Insp Vandergriend reminded everyone to take extra care when using machinery including ride-on mowers.