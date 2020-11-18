TRAGIC: Two men confirmed dead in horror smash near Moranbah

RACQ CQ Rescue flew a truck driver from Moranbah Hospital to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition with serious leg injuries. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

RACQ CQ Rescue flew a truck driver from Moranbah Hospital to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition with serious leg injuries. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

UPDATE 7.50pm: POLICE have confirmed two men have died after a three-vehicle horror crash west of Moranbah this afternoon.

Preliminary information indicate a B-double and two utes collided on the Peak Downs Highway about 1.30pm.

The male drivers of both utes aged 61 and 39 were declared dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man, was flown to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RACQ CQ Rescue reported the male driver of the truck was trapped inside the B-double before firefighters freed him and he was taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The rescue service then flew him to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with serious cuts and injuries to his legs.

"Tonight, our prayers go out to the loved ones, friends and colleagues of all those involved in this awful tragedy as well as the emergency service personnel who were confronted by such a horrific scene again on this busy highway," the service posted.

The Peak Downs Highway was expected to be closed until at least 10pm Wednesday.

Anyone with dashcam or further information is urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 4PM: Two people are feared dead and a truck driver has been flown to hospital after a horror smash on the Peak Downs Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash between a truck and two utes about 10km west of Moranbah at 1.37pm.

A tweet from RACQ CQ Rescue stated that a rescue helicopter had been diverted to Moranbah to transfer the truck driver to hospital after a fatal incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman earlier said that crews were assessing three patients, two with critical injuries.

The third patient, believed to be the driver of the truck, suffered serious leg injuries.

The RACQ CQ helicopter landed at Moranbah airport just after 3.45pm to transport the driver.

Delays on the Peak Downs Highway are expected and motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

#RACQ #CQRescue has now landed at Moranbah airport to transfer a truck driver with serious leg injuries to hospital after his vehicle collided with two utes near Moranbah today. pic.twitter.com/9A9hkpSUFB — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) November 18, 2020

UPDATE 3PM: Two people are in a critical condition after a horror smash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash between a truck and two cars at 1.37pm.

She said crews were assessing three patients, two with critical injuries.

The third patient had suffered serious leg injuries.

It was not clear whether the patients were in the cars or the truck.

Delays on the Peak Downs Highway are expected and motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

UPDATE 2.30PM: Delays are expected on the Peak Downs Highway after a serious crash about 10km west of Moranbah.

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution after a crash between a truck and at least one car about 1.37pm.

An RACQ CQ Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene and police, paramedics and firefighters are also responding.

It is understood the driver of the truck is conscious and was to be extracted from the vehicle.

Another person is believed to be in a critical condition.

#RACQ #CQRescue has been tasked to a serious accident on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. More to come. pic.twitter.com/d9dWtJC2Hp — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) November 18, 2020

INITIAL: Emergency services are en route to a serious crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were heading to the crash between a truck and at least one car.

Ambulance crews are also on the way to the scene about 10km west of Moranbah.

It is understood the driver of the truck is conscious and was to be extracted from the vehicle.

Another person is believed to be in a critical condition.

The Peak Downs Highway is closed with Moranbah SES crews deployed to the area for traffic control.