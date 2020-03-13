Trails to help stop erosion on Fingal headland

Fingal Headland Coastcare vice president Kate McKenzie, committee member Sam Meredith, Richmond MP Justine Elliot, president Kay Bolton and community engagement and funding officer Richard Roberts pictured on Fingal Headland after the organisation received $10,000 in federal funding to create trails paths to stop erosion. Photo: Jessica Lamb

THE first step in Fingal Head Coastcare's vision to protect the Tweed headland from erosion by a "remediation project" is now possible.

A $10,000 Federal Government grant means work can begin on protecting significant vegetation on the Fingal headland by formalising tracks and pathways.

President Kay Bolton said the paths would provide safer access for tourists and visitors alike, and allow for revegetation and regeneration of parts of the headland suffering from erosion.

The site was identified as a sensitive and fragile ecosystem and the staged rehabilitation program will employ complimentary practices, including monitoring, weed control, erosion control and habitat initiatives.

The grant will cover part of the costs of the project and the local non-profit volunteer organisation that has operated for more than 36 years will continue looking for funding opportunities.

The project will also involve other local community organisations including Fingal Head Community Association, Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council, Fingal Rovers SLSC, Fingal Head Public School and the Tweed Shire Council.