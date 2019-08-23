Menu
It’s chaos for commuters heading to North Sydney after a train broke down at Town Hall. Picture: Campbell Gellie
News

Train breakdown causes commuter chaos in Sydney

by Campbell Gellie
23rd Aug 2019 8:30 AM
The Sydney rail network has been thrown into chaos this morning after a train broke down at Town Hall station.

Commuters heading over the harbour bridge are being forced onto buses between Wynard and North Sydney but there is not enough room on the footpath for waiting crowds.

Crews work to repair the train at Town Hall on platform three.
Emergency crews working on the broken down train on platform three at Town Hall are trying to fix a loose hatch on the roof but have been hampered by the hatch's proximity to overhead wiring.

"A loose hatch on top of a train is close to overhead wiring at Town Hall," Sydney Trains posted on social media.

"To secure safely, the power from this section of track must be isolated. Our electrical crews are working to do this ASAP, and repair crews will then secure the hatch safely."

There are not enough buses to go around as commuters spill onto footpaths. Picture: Campbell Gellie
The delays are also affecting trains coming into the city circle via the airport line, Bankstown line and the northern line.

There are also reports some commuters are exiting trains at Redfern and walking to the city because it is faster.

Frustrated commuters took to social media to vent their anger at the delays.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

