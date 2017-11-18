Menu
Train campaign gathers speed with 2019 election bid

Facilities the old XPT commuter train which connecting Murwillumah to Casino to the Sydney-Brisbane line. Contributed
Alina Rylko
A CAMPAIGN to establish a commuter train between Murwillumbah and the Gold Coast is continuing, with a meeting of supporters set for Wednesday, November 23, at the Murwillumbah Services Club.

The third Northern Rivers Railway Action Group meeting this year aims to "send a strong message to the NSW Government” that it is the group's goal to make the railway a key 2019 NSW Government election issue.

"Our region is experiencing rapid population growth, we must have this transport option,” a group representative said.

"The region needs a rail commuter service connection from the Gold Coast Airport and throughout northern NSW. NRRAG wants to make the train an election issue.”

The North Coast Railway is proposed to connect Stokers Siding, Burringbar, Mooball, Billinudgel, Mullumbimby and Byron Bay, Lismore and Casino to the Main North Line linking Sydney and Brisbane.

Wednesday's meeting will start at 7pm.

Lismore Northern Star
