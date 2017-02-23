27°
Train driver required for Byron Bay's new solar train

Aisling Brennan
23rd Feb 2017
Train drivers are needed for the new Byron Bay's solar train.
Train drivers are needed for the new Byron Bay's solar train. Contributed

A NEW solar train is arriving in Byron Bay and needs people to help everything run smoothly.

Byron Bay Railroad Company spokesman Jeremy Holmes said the new service was searching for people to drive the two-carriage train and passenger attendants.

"We have been working on bringing this train to Byron Bay for five years now and it's immensely exciting to be expanding the team," Mr Holmes said.

"We understand that there are not a lot of fully accredited train drivers living in the Northern Rivers and so we are able to provide training for the right people. We are really looking forward to welcoming new staff to help us to deliver this world-first technology and service."

The not-for-profit heritage rail organisation behind the Byron Bay Train has repaired 3km of track connecting Sunrise Beach and the Byron Arts Estate with Byron Bay township.

The service is expected to take its first passengers as early as April. While there are no immediate plans about the train coming to Tweed, the Byron Bay Railroad Company hopes the project can be extended in the future. For more information, contact byronbaytrain.com.au/jobs.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  byron bay byron bay railroad company byron bay solar train general-seniors-news outandabout

Convoy to go ahead amid protests by conservationists

POTTSVILLE residents will push ahead with their plan to stage a community march in support of a Men's Shed

