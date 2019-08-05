Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

There has been a spate of fatal dog attacks in recent months.

A DOG trainer concerned at the recent spate of dog attacks is undertaking a research project to get a greater understanding of the problem.

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training is calling on anybody who has been involved in an attack in the last 12 months to fill out her survey.

It's part of her Let's End Attacks on Dogs (LEAD) initiative.

"Otherwise we're flying blind. We want to develop a database which will give us information we can draw on to mitigate the problem," Ms Ensbey said.

She knows of five fatal dog-on-dog attacks in the past few months.

There's also been a number of incidents where people have been attacked and she says it's a very emotive issue but she wants to get the facts.

"What's happening is that people are walking around with baseball bats taking the matter into their own hands and it's going to end up in dogs being hurt," Ms Ensbey said.

"There's also lots of sledging going on of Council rangers but I can vouch they are doing a really good job.

"I want to keep this program calm, factual and not sensationalised."

She speculates there could be a number of factors contributing to the rise in attacks.

"I think people are time poor and not getting their dogs trained.

"I also blame buying dogs over the internet. People aren't viewing dogs or the parents of the dog to get an indication of what its temperament will be. They're buying them sight unseen."

Anecdotally a number of dog attack hotpots have been identified including North Wall Beach and Murray's Beach, north of Sawtell.

One attack at the Sawtell beach in June left a family devastated when their 13-year-old silky cross foxie cross was ripped apart by a German Shepherd. The remorseful owners of the shepherd surrendered the dog and offered to pay any vet bills.

To obtain a copy of the survey email kyraensbey@gmail.com.