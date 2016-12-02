Trainer chases top prize in Tweed track farewell

FINAL HOPES: Trainer Lee Wylie with Birkdale Bandit and Youi who will run in the final race meeting at Border Park.

REIGNING trainer of the year Lee Wylie is planning to go out in style when Border Park Raceway hosts its final greyhound race meeting on Saturday.

The Condong trainer, who has been part of the Tweed Heads greyhound fraternity for more than two decades, will field dogs in six races on the historic 10-event program, including two in a $15,000 feature event.

Track specialist Birkdale Bandit and the in-form Youi will start in the Norm Aherns Appreciation Final (520m), named in honour of one of the track's founding fathers.

Youi will likely start favourite after clocking the fastest time in last week's qualifiers but Birkdale Bandit is rated a genuine threat.

The son of Bogie King and Ticket To Go has not been beaten at Tweed Heads and stormed home to win the second qualifying heat.

Border Park greyhound track at Tweed Heads will close with the facility having sold recently for $16.5 million. Melissa Belanic

"Youi is my main dog but Bandit is a track specialist,” Wylie said.

"They both have strong claims.”

The veteran trainer is confident one of his starters will claim the $10,000 first prize but highlighted the threat posed by the Gary Palmer-trained Azariah and Hassell Rolph's Gab Tar.

"They are genuine leaders so they will be a danger,” Wylie said.

"My two dogs are the best two dogs in the race but they both spotted the leaders a fair bit last week.

"I'm hoping they don't get too far behind.”

Wylie has six other dogs racing today, including Danced All Night in the final of the Twin Towns Maiden Series (420m) and Naughty Max in the final of the Passed Board Members 5th Grade Series (420m).

Donal Massey's Magical Yessam will lead the field in the day's other feature, the $15,000 Harry Pledger Appreciation Final (420m).

Magical Yessam clocked a sizzling 23.50 seconds to win the first of the qualifying heats with the Jeff Crawford-trained Leeroy Rogue taking the second qualifier in 23.69sec.

Saturday's meeting will signal the end for the Tweed Heads track that hosted its first race event in 1969.

Dwindling crowds and concerns about the future of greyhound racing in the state are among the reasons that prompted the owners to sell with Gold Coast Airport paying $16.5 million for the 11.4 hectare site.

"It's such a shame,” Wylie said.

"The track was so important to greyhound racing in the region. It's the end of an era. Very sad.”

Tweed Heads Coursing Club secretary manager Stephen McGrath with an aerial photot of the Border Park venue which will close after Saturday's final race meeting. Melissa Belanic

Tweed Heads Coursing Club secretary manager Stephen McGrath was hopeful a big crowd would turn out to bid farewell to the venue.

"In it's heydey Border Park would race greyhounds on a Saturday and trots on a Wednesday or a Friday,” he said.

"There would be anything up to 10 to 12 bookmakers and a couple of thousand patrons. And then they introduced mobile phones and phones on race courses.

"That's when crowds and everything started to suffer at racetracks. They've taken the atmosphere away from racetracks.”

The first event on today's program will start at 1.15pm with the last scheduled for 4.20pm.

The program will also include entertainment for all the family with jumping castles, sausage sizzle and face painting. Admission is free.