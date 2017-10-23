Tram plans 'vital' for town's future

TRANSPORT NEEDED: Tweed MP Geoff Provest with Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance and Minister for Road Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey at Monday morning's announcement.

A TRANSPORT Network Plan linking the Tweed with the Gold Coast will be a key focus for the NSW Government, according to an announcement in Tweed Heads today.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, who has pushed for the Gold Coast light rail to be extended into Tweed Heads, said connectivity was vital for the region.

"This project will deliver huge benefits for the Tweed and I look forward to seeing improved cross-border connections,” he said.

The plan that an interstate link would be a priority for the state government's future planning was the focus of an announcement by Mr Provest, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance and Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today.

"We will investigate transport needs across the region including the potential of extending the Gold Coast light rail system into the Tweed,” Mr Constance said.

The state government will investigate the proposed extension of the Gold Coast Light Rail into the NSW after its Broadbeach South terminus is connected to Coolangatta Airport.

Mrs Pavey said stronger transport services for the Tweed would bring more opportunities for residents and businesses alike.

"It's part of a wider focus that has seen the Pacific Highway upgraded into the Northern Rivers and beyond,” Mrs Pavey said.

"We are delivering a dual carriageway, world class road, incorporating the latest safe design principles to improve safety and connectivity to coastal centres like Byron Bay and Ballina.”