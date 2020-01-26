Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

Frazer Pearce
26th Jan 2020 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people, including two children aged 2 and 11, have escaped from rising floodwaters on a Central Queensland road after they became trapped on the roof of their car.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon on the Blackwater/Rolleston road following heavy rainfall in the area.

The family’s car had stalled while attempting to cross a flooded river crossing.

The two adults and children managed to get onto the roof of their sedan car while calling for help about 4.45pm. A passerby also raised the alarm.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue helicopter was tasked to the rescue from Rockhampton about 5.30pm.

While CHR was in flight the occupants of the vehicle managed to escape from the floodwaters.

A CHR spokesperson said the group were wet and exhausted from their ordeal.

They were flown to Emerald Hopsital for further observation but there were no serious injuries.

Police today reminded motorists not to attempt to cross flooded roads as it puts them, their passengers and emergency responders at risk.

blackwater flooded roads racq capricorn rescue rolleston
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on WIN debuts its new program line-up next week.

        UPDATE: Missing woman found

        UPDATE: Missing woman found

        News Update: The woman was found in Kingscliff earlier today

        Council ‘sent security officers with guard dogs’

        premium_icon Council ‘sent security officers with guard dogs’

        Council News 'The City is not stopping Agape from providing support services'

        Daughter’s selfie sticks among mayoral purchases

        premium_icon Daughter’s selfie sticks among mayoral purchases

        Council News Among 'questionable items' were $500 headphones, media equipment