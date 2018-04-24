Travel back in time to the 1957 opening of Twin Towns

THE establishment of the Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads "realised the long-felt want by ex-servicemen in the community who have worked and waited many years to see their ambition come to fruition”, its president, Mr HGWinders, stated a few days prior to its opening.

The Twin Towns Services Club, which received its club licence on Friday, July 5, 1957, commenced its operations on the following Friday night on July 12 under the supervision of secretary-manager Mr Ernie McAuliffe, formerly of Casino.

Membership was open to all ex-servicemen and special arrangements had been made to allow ex-servicemen of other RSL sub-branches to become club members while retaining membership in their own sub-branches.

The new services club was said at the time of its opening to be of ultra-modern design, offering members unsurpassed views as it overlooked the mouth of the Tweed River.

Amenities provided in the club included a games room which provided a billiard and snooker table, table tennis, indoor bowls and darts, reading and writing rooms, a spacious club lounge and outdoor patio, and modern toilet and shower conveniences.

Tweed historian Di Millar contributed significantly to Tweed Daily News' 125-year commemorative publication in 2013, from which this information has been extracted.