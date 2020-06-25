Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
News

Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

by Jack McKay
25th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight in Queensland, with only two active cases in the entire state.

The Government today announced that it would establish a strategic stockpile of protective medical equipment for any future pandemic.

There have now been more than 340,000 tests since the outbreak began.

"To go eight days with zero cases is cause for celebration," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Well done, Queensland - it’s been seven days with zero new cases. Now let’s continue to keep Queensland safe. Keep...

Posted by Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on Wednesday, 24 June 2020


Mr Miles said the Government would look at new cases across one and two incubation periods to consider the risks before reopening the borders.

He said it was in everyone's interest for Victoria to get on top of its community transmissions.

"We are monitoring the situation there very closely," he said.

Mr Miles said the Prime Minister had previously said he did not want states entering into travel bubbles.

Mr Miles insisted the move would be difficult for police to enforce.

"That's an unlikely scenario," he said.

Originally published as Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ppe queensland travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        premium_icon ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        News A northern NSW nurse has given evidence to the state industrial umpire to champion against a proposed wage freeze.

        How Northern Star, Tweed Daily stories will still live on in print

        How Northern Star, Tweed Daily stories will still live on in...

        News STORIES about the Northern Rivers are too important not to be told.

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        What Victoria outbreak means for Qld border reopening

        premium_icon What Victoria outbreak means for Qld border reopening

        News Gold Coast medic says Victorian coronavirus outbreak “no impediment” to borders