Treasures galore found in Burringbar

HAVING started selling trinkets on the market circuit 13 years ago, Ross and Eva Heath have finally found a place to call home for their collection of bits and bobs in Burringbar.

Heath's Old Wares and Collectables operates seven days a week and provides customers with unique items.

We chat to Ross about Heath's Old Wares and Collectables:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I think the most enjoyable aspect of operating my own business is having the freedom of being able to collect in an industry that I believe is our history, and to meet people with a common interest who appreciate and share a common passion.

It is incredibly satisfying to be able to bring a smile to so many faces as happy memories from grandma's kitchen, grandpa's shed or childhood are relived while people wander around our store.

We are flattered people want to share their memories with us.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

One of the biggest advantages of being in the Tweed is the proximity to services, airports and beaches, and the climate is pretty good too.

Many of our customers are day trippers from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, or visitors to the Northern Rivers.

What are your future plans for the business?

We have a few goals for Heath's Old Wares.

(We want) to be an interesting destination for customers and tourists, to provide information of other like-minded shops in our region and to preserve a little bit of history.