PHOTOS: It's the ultimate man cave sale bonanza

Graham Lancaster, from Graham Lancaster Auctions at the Ultimate Man Cave Auction in Lismore.

Graham Lancaster, from Graham Lancaster Auctions at the Ultimate Man Cave Auction in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

THERE is no better place to be than the Lismore Showgrounds this weekend in time for the Ultimate Man Cave Auction.

But don't be fooled by the name, because according to the auctioneer, there will be something for everyone.

On Saturday Toowoomba-based Graham Lancaster Auctions will be auctioning off Wyrallah man Bill Larrescy's extensive collection of memorabilia.

Over the past 20 years, Bill has painstakingly collected a massive collection of "Australiana"; enamel signs, oil bottles and racks, tins, tractor seats, traps, cow bells, dairy memorabilia and much more.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Auctioneer Graham Lancaster said Bill grew up on a dairy farm, which led him to first start collecting dairy memorabilia, before moving into collecting advertising signs.

"He has only been seriously collecting for the past 15 to 20 years but in that 15-20 years he has built a massive collection," Mr Lancaster said.

Mr Lancaster said Bill built his collection from attending swap meets, auctions and clearance sales, and travelled as far as Gosford and Rockhampton for items.

"Most collectors start collecting one thing and then they move into advertising signs and they get bitten by the bug and the list goes on and on," he said.

"This is one of the biggest and best known collections in Northern NSW."

Mr Lancaster said Bill will be selling his entire collection, with the bulk of it to be sold at Saturday's auction.

"He had the entire collection displayed magnificently in the sheds around his house," Mr Lancaster said.

"We've dismantled it and brought it all out here to the showgrounds. It's taken us three days to dismantle the collection."

Mr Lancaster said Bill is selling his collection because he has "decided he is going to go in a different direction with his collecting and wants to sell it all".

"It's a complete clearance on Saturday, all of it will be sold," he said.

"Everything has to be sold. He wants no returns."

Mr Lancaster said his company specialises in single owner collections, but said Mr Larrescy's collection was a "real standout".

"We've had enquiries coming from as far afield as South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory," he said.

"There's been enquiries coming in from everywhere and a real interest in this collection, which is known Australia-wide."

Mr Lancaster said the auction would be a great place for both experienced collectors, as well as people looking to start their own.

"It's a very special opportunity, and for it all to be offered with no reserve is very unique," he said.

"It means people are going to leave here with some great bargains, as well as some crazy prices. There's going to be both."

The collection will be auctioned this Saturday, with the collection able to be viewed from 7.30am, and the auction to commence 9am.

There will also be a limited early bird viewing on Friday from 2-5pm.

For more information, phone Graham on 0418 730 904 or email info@gdlauctions.com.au.