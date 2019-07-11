Treat students like you would treat customers

BETTER SERVICE: A suggestion to treat students like customers could mean those who attend Kingscliff TAFE could have a better experience during their time at the educational facility.

BETTER SERVICE: A suggestion to treat students like customers could mean those who attend Kingscliff TAFE could have a better experience during their time at the educational facility. Scott Powick

START taking a different approach to TAFE and there will be positive outcomes for all.

This is the attitude of the regional manager of the Northern Rivers Branch of the NSW Business Chamber.

Jane Laverty has come out in support of a new $3.1 billion fund into the Customer Service Cluster.

According to the NSW Government website, "The new cluster will have the authority to plan, prioritise, fund and drive digital transformation and customer service across every cluster in the NSW Government”.

Mrs Laverty said the government should be congratulated for improving the way citizens were able to interact with the government but believed the VET (Vocational Education Training) sector should have a similar approach.

"There is a need to start measuring customer service in VET,” she said.

"Publicly available performance data could help drive improvements in enrolment processes, student support and improved student outcomes, as well as helping to ensure more contemporary course content is delivered to address key skill requirements of the modern workplace.

"Such a framework would help the Government to identify whether it is achieving its intended outcome of delivering a skilled and employable workforce and would help to lay the foundation for a rebuilt VET sector in NSW.”

Reporting on the performance of institutions as well as student's overall experience should be conducted, according to the Northern Rivers regional manager.

This would result in a solid plan to improve overall results.

"TAFE in NSW continues to struggle to deliver the basics of efficient student enrolments and timely provision of results.

"Students, parents and employers should be provided with clearer information to ensure their investment in education and training is delivering the skills needed in the workplace.

"More of the same in NSW is not going to cut it - it is time to start treating those interacting with VET as customers as well.”