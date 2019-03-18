Menu
MOTORWAY ACCIDENT: A four-year-old and an adult are understood to have been travelling along the Pacific Motorway when a tree branch smashed their vehicles windscreen.
Crime

Tree branch smashes car windscreen on Pacific Motorway

Rick Koenig
by
18th Mar 2019 4:47 PM

UPDATE:

PARAMEDICS have released two patients who miraculously escaped injury after a tree branch fell onto their vehicle and smashed its windscreen.

An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said the two patients, a four-year-old and an adult, received only minor injuries when the branch hit their windscreen while travelling southbound at Crabbes Creek.

They said the two patients were assessed on scene and did not need to be transported to hospital. 

 

Earlier:


EMERGENCY services have been called to the Pacific Motorway at Crabbes Creek after a tree branch fell onto a vehicle and smashed its windscreen.

An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said two crews were dispatched to the job at 4.30pm.

They said a four-year-old child was inside the vehicle with an adult at the time of the accident.

Details of any injuries are currently unknown.

More to come.

