'Tree huggers need to get in the real world'

VETERAN businessman Terry Morris says he is sick of "troglodytes" protesting development on the Gold Coast, saying groups lobbying against development of The Spit should get with the "real world".

Mr Morris, who runs Sirromet Wines, Carrara Markets, the Norwell driving centre and a slew of other successful businesses, said protest groups were derailing proposals that could create local jobs.

Judy Spence, vice president of key lobby group Save Our Broadwater, said Mr Morris was out of touch with what the community thought about major development on the public land.

Mr Morris said he'd faced similar opposition when he and others tried to build a cable car in the Hinterland.

"They don't see the other person's point of view," he said.

"It's a democracy and they're entitled to their point of view, but I'm entitled to my point of view about them.

"The tree huggers don't want to see anything happen, they're not prepared to look at the overall good of the community."

The council’s proposed Gold Coast Cruise Ship Terminal.

Ms Spence, a former Labor Police Minister, said Mr Morris was wrong.

"I recently sat in a boardroom with some of the most prominent business figures on the Gold Coast who do not want to see the ASF proposal go ahead," she said.

"Mr Morris represents the minority and his comments reveal he just doesn't get it."

Gold Coast Council has approved spending of almost $3 million towards a $450 million cruise ship terminal base port proposed for state-owned Philip Park on The Spit, despite Mayor Tom Tate pledging it would not cost ratepayers any money.