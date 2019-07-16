Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Health

TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.

A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.
A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.

In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."

"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".

A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.

She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.

The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Top Stories

    Tweed seniors to receive free health info at exhibition

    Tweed seniors to receive free health info at exhibition

    News The expo will have everything from living options to hearing tests.

    Work begins on Tweed River entrance

    premium_icon Work begins on Tweed River entrance

    Environment One of the biggest ever projects for our waterways has just begun.

    Peter Drouyn heading to Surf World

    Peter Drouyn heading to Surf World

    Surfing Surfing legend will be in Currumbin this Saturday

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    News Have your say on the best hairdressers in the Tweed Shire