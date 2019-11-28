Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has given evidence a decade-long abuse by her stepfather.
A woman has given evidence a decade-long abuse by her stepfather.
Crime

Man used a dog to molest his daughter, court told

by Pete Martinelli
28th Nov 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD who kept a horrible secret of alleged abuse has taken a stand against her accused tormentor a decade later.

The complainant child, now aged in her 20s, gave evidence in a closed session of Cairns District Court and alleged her stepfather sexually abused her from the age of six until she was 17.

The Crown has alleged over 20 counts of sexual abuse and rape occurred in seven different houses including southern Cairns and the Tablelands.

"To an outsider her life would have appeared perfectly ordinary," crown prosecutor Nicole Friedewald told a Cairns District Court jury.

"She lived at home, she attended school with her friends; but she had a secret which she kept - she was being sexually abused by her stepfather."

In one shocking alleged incident, the man molested the child who was younger than 12, with the family dog.

The court heard the defendant, now 48, was allegedly "a violent man".

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and stands trial before Judge Tracy Fantin.

"He was violent to her, he was manipulative, he told her not to tell anyone," Ms Friedewald said.

"She was scared she would get into trouble; he was able to maintain her silence."

The court heard the family moved to the Tablelands when the girl was 15.

Craig Eberhardt, defending, said if the allegations occurred, "they were pretty awful".

"But, that 'if' is what this is all about," Mr Eberhardt said.

"Things are not always what they seem - play close attention to her conduct to her stepfather as observed by others."

The trial continues.

child sex abuse crime molesation stepfather violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        premium_icon VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        News A new video has given Gold Coasters their first look at a major M1 upgrade, including a massive rebuild of a busy exit. See for yourself how the motorway will be...

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:56 PM
        'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

        premium_icon 'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

        Crime Murder accused’s son Tuki Terangi Lawrence refuses to give evidence in court

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:43 PM
        COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant properties

        premium_icon COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant...

        Council News Tweed Shire Council has appealed to the public to keep off wastewater treatment...

        Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new approach

        premium_icon Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new...

        Business Banora Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their...