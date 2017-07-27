Triathlete program developing future elite

Kensho Endurance creator Brendan Murray training at the team's Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre, Murwillumbah base with Lomani Newman,8, and Xane Bowen, 11.

THE wheels are in motion on a triathlete's plan to develop elite junior talent in the region.

Currently training up to 50 children through Murwillumbah-based company Kensho Endurance, former Albury athlete Brendan Murray highlighted the Tweed as the perfect spot for developing the next generation of stars.

Targeting the start of the triathlon season in September, Murray began training his juniors from the ground up in May.

"Kids do five to six hours specific training a week, but at this stage it's about the quality and the skills, not the volume,” Murray said.

"I want them to understand triathlon as a sport, then bring it all together so that they'll be able to build volume and adapt.

"So when the season starts, with all those little things they've been learning and the fitness they've been doing while others have been on break, they'll come on in leaps and bounds.”

Kensho Endurance creator Brendan Murray training in Murwillumbah with Lomani Newman,8, and Xane Bowen, 11. Scott Powick

Training children as young as eight, Murray said Kensho Endurance offered the opportunity for junior athletes to develop earlier.

"It's really exciting as junior ages don't really start until 13-14, so I've got them for those years prior and triathlon as a sport is about time and effort,” he said.

"There's an element of talent involved, but there's so much about consistent work and building that aerobic fitness base.”

With the Gold Coast and surrounding areas being a hub for triathlon, Murray said there were plenty of opportunities.

"Tweed Valley Triathletes race most Sundays, and then there's the Queensland series, super sprint weekend at Runaway Bay, selection races, Kingscliff Triathlon and other races on the calendar. There's a big diversity of opportunities here,” he said.

"I'd hope for these guys to do personal bests in their club racing, and see some progression against kids from outside the area.

"To see the effort they're putting in gives them the opportunity to be at the front of a race, or improve is really good for their confidence.

"For that to rub off on the rest of the club to say 'hey, there is an opportunity to grow as a competitive triathlete in this area' and own that from a club and community perspective, would be great.”

Murray is currently running a July training program. For more, visit http://kenshoteam.com/