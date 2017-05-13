22°
Triathlete's eyes on future prizes

Daniel McKenzie
| 13th May 2017 6:30 AM
Triathlete Brendan Murray has moved to Tweed in the hope of establishing an elite pathway for up-and-coming triathletes.
Triathlete Brendan Murray has moved to Tweed in the hope of establishing an elite pathway for up-and-coming triathletes. contributed

A TRIATHLETE has set his sights on creating a hub for the future of elite triathlon talent on the Tweed.

Former Albury athlete Brendan Murray has made the move to Murwillumbah after zeroing in on the region, which he sees as the perfect centre for discovering and developing the next generation of Aussie stars.

"I thought a lot of places would be good, but Murwillumbah was the happy medium,” Murray said.

"The environment is awesome and the weather is good all year round. You've got the pool, canefields for flat time trialling, and in 15 minutes you can get to the hills.”

Murray plans on establishing an elite junior triathlon team and an age group squad based out of Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre in Murwillumbah through his business Kensho Endurance.

An athlete who has competed in triathlon state series, Murray has a decade of coaching experience, holding roles as a triathlon and running coach and a personal trainer.

"It's always been a goal to do triathlon coaching on a serious basis and create that pathway for juniors coming up,” Murray said.

"I'm looking for a squad to hold sessions with and I've been in communication with Triathlon Queensland to hopefully create a bridge into their program.”

Brendan Murray competing in triathlon
Brendan Murray competing in triathlon contributed

Murray will hold a triathlon open weekend from May 20-21 for athletes of all ages and performance levels.

He said Saturday's session would be a 400m swim and a 1500m run, while Sunday would be a 10km bike time trial, with both offering a gauge on ability levels in-line with Trathlon QLD's development program.

On May 28, Murray will also hold a cycling skills and performance session with CycleSense to teach young athletes the right way of doing things.

Murray said the long-term aim would be to identify and sustain elite junior talent.

"You see a lot of elite talent reach their late teens and drop off, but triathlon is pretty strong up here and I'm just passionate about being able to guide people before they fall by the wayside,” he said.

"It's really important to identify kids' skills and talent and stick with it to set them up for life.”

Visit kenshoteam.com for more.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  athlete elite pathway murwillumbah sport triathlon triathlon queensland tweed tweed sport

