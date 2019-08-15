Tributes flow for 'cheeky little monkey' gone too soon

THE little girl who was killed when a tyre fell on her is being remembered as a "cheeky little monkey" with a smile "you can just never forget".

Lily Dorrough, a seven-year-old Roma girl, died on Tuesday afternoon, after a "freak" accident at a workplace.

Lily had been playing outside the workshop after school, where she was with her dad, when a tyre fell on her about 5.45pm.

She died a few hours later.

Mum Nerissa Higgs said: "It's a horrible thing that should have never happened, not to a little kid.

"No parent should have to go through something like this, and you never think it could happen to your child."

She said her youngest daughter, whose favourite colour was purple and favourite movie was Hop, was the most loving and caring child any mother could want.

"She was just a kid everyone enjoyed being around," she said.

Lily, 7, was killed by a tyre in Roma yesterday.

"She was just Lily - the most beautiful, outgoing child. She was my little baby and she was very, very much loved.

"I've never come across a kid like her. She was so full of life, she was so cheeky. She was fearless, nothing ever seemed to worry her."

Lily turned seven in April, and was in Year 2 at Roma State College.

"She was too busy living life, and she had a smile you can just never forget, and I never will," Nerissa said.

"She was just so happy-go-lucky. She was just a real character, she was so cheeky.

"I'm not being biased when I say she was the most beautiful girl."

Hallie, 10, said her little sister was adventurous, and had a passion for motorbikes.

"We used to go on lots of adventures together," she said.

"I'll never forget our Easter adventure this year, we went looking for fossils.

A friend close to the family said "the whole town is feeling" the death of Lily.

Friends and neighbours are rallying around the family, all of them devastated by the incident.

"No parent should have to bury their child before themselves. This is such an awful loss of life and the whole town is feeling it," the friend said.

"I hope that beautiful child rests in peace, she will be so missed."

Workplace Health and Safety Investigators have travelled to Roma and continue to investigate the incident.

"We will be preparing a report for the coroner," a WHS spokesman said.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said they were assisting WHS.

"We will also be preparing a report for the coroner," she said.