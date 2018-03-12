Tributes flow for Cudgen car crash victim

TRIBUTES have flowed for popular Casuarina woman Maria Diaz Flores, who tragically died in hospital after she was involved in a horror car accident last weekend

The 24-year-old was was travelling along Cudgen Rd at Cudgen on March 4 when her car slammed into a tree and she became trapped.

She was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital where she remained in a critical condition until her life support was switched off around 8.30am this morning.

Her family had flown in from Mexico to be by her bedside.

Messages of grief and support have flowed on social media, with her employer - popular Salt Village eatery Fins Restaurant - writing on Facebook that she was a "beautiful girl” whose "presence touched absolutely everyone”.

"Maria Maria we miss your smile. So sad to update your extended Australian family and friends of your passing. Beautiful girl your presence touched absolutely everyone. You'll live on as our angel at Fins. Bless,” the restaurant said.

Tributes are flowing for Maria Diaz Flores, who passed away this morning. Contributed

In the comments, one user said: "This is so sad, she was such a beautiful woman inside and out. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Another wrote: "You have made my family and I smile so much over the last few years on our visit to Fins, you always encouraged us to have another drink and have fun. You are such a happy crazy beautiful person on the inside and out. You will be so dearly missed by so many. My family and I are so so sad.”

Another said: "It's just devastating that such a beautiful bubbly girl could be taken so young . She will never be forgotten.”

The Tweed community showed their support for Ms Flores while she was in hospital by donating $19,505 over five days to a crowdfunding campaign set up to assist her family as they travelled to Australia.

Tweed Police Superintendent Wayne Starling said the death was "a tragic loss”.

"It's a tragic loss, our thoughts are with the family of the young girl, apparently she was a remarkable young girl and well known in the community.”