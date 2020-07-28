TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being remembered

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Traffic mayhem as Queensland's border...

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life premium_icon MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

News

News premium_icon 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News

News premium_icon PHOTO ESSAY: How Tweed banded together for Anzac...

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Rain floods Tweed Heads streets

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News

News +50 GALLERY: Our readers beloved pets from across the...

News

News premium_icon OUT AND ABOUT: Snaps from the Tweed Heads...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: School holiday fun in the Tweed

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

News

TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being remembered

28th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: 5:19 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES are flowing for Deklan Gilmartin who was killed in a car crash on Fraser Island Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old has been described as a gifted football player with a love for life.

Hundreds of messages of support and condolence have been left on Facebook for the young man's family.

Coogee United posted on Facebook that his smile was contagious and would light up every room.

"Dek personified what our club strives to be in every way and we are shattered to have lost someone so special and so young," they said.

A Gofundme has been set up to cover the cost of his funeral. It has currently raised more than $7000 in 24 hours.

Others have taken to Instagram to remember the talented footballer and share pictures.

deklan gilmartin editors picks fatal crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle