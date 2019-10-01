Trickiest Masked Singer named by viewers

The Prawn on The Masked Singer has been a tough one to pick.

You've done it Australia, you've finally figured out who one of the most mysterious Masked Singers is.

Whereas some of the celebrities behind the masks have been easy to pick (we're looking at you, Nikki Webster), the same can't be said for the Prawn who performed for the second time this season on last night's episode.

In his first appearance, the Prawn gave the following clues:

• "I enjoy being in the public eye, here, in the UK and America."

• "I'm a bit of a lairy lad."

• "The big stage is where I feel most comfortable."

• "Some people would say my choice of hobby is unusual" (he was shown holding a soccer ball and an NFL football).

• "My skin wasn't made for the hot Australian sun."

• "Do I think I can win The Masked Singer? I've been in an arena like this before, so I know what it takes to be crowned the winner."

The Alien was Nikki Webster, but who is the Prawn?

During his rendition of Suspicious Minds by Elvis Presley, the Prawn also gave a special shoutout to Dannii Minogue, which suggested that he might have been linked to her romantically in the past.

Those playing along at home found the Prawn a hard one to pick after the first episode, with most people leaning towards Kris Smith, Freddie Flintoff or Ronan Keating.

But the clues in last night's third episode gave viewers a much better idea of who the Prawn actually is.

Before he performed I Want to Break Free by Queen, the Prawn gave the following clues:

• "It's no surprise to find me at the big occasions."

• "I've famously spent a lot of time around the house" (he was shown vacuuming).

• "I sometimes feel like an outsider."

• "Entering a competition like this is a change in direction for my career. You might not know it, but we prawns enjoy a change of sea-nery."

• "I like most types of music which has come in very handy in the past."

• "I'm in this competition for the long haul. I know it's going to take more than time to win."

• "I am a fanatic for sports and I have the perfect platform to sing their praises."

Almost immediately after the clue package aired on Channel 10, viewers were convinced that the Prawn is none other than Darren McMullen.

Darren McMullen, you’re the Prawn, aren’t you!

Here's some of the evidence viewers offered up as proof.

Clue: "I enjoy being in the public eye, here, in the UK and America."

Evidence: McMullen has hosted TV shows in all three countries.

Clue: "I'm a bit of a lairy lad."

Evidence: McMullen hosted a show in 2007 called The Lair.

Clue: "My skin wasn't made for the hot Australian sun."

Evidence: McMullen was born in Scotland.

Clue: I've been in an arena like this before, so I know what it takes to be crowned the winner."

Evidence: McMullen has hosted TV singing shows The Voice and The Voice Kids.

PRAWN IS DARREN MCMULLEN.

“Had a sea change” = Tv show Seachange

“Spent a lot of time around the house” = Was in House Husbands

“Loves sports and has a platform to talk about it” = Hosted NFL Fanatic #MaskedSingerAU — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) September 30, 2019

Prawn is def Darren McMullen. Change of “SEAnery” he’s on sea change #MaskedSingerAU — rubz (@rubygboland) September 30, 2019

The prawn is Darren McMullen

He’s in House Husbands (house reference) and he was in the Outsiders. #MaskedSingerAU — Madam Poker (@WhatsHerFace33) September 30, 2019

Clue: "I've famously spent a lot of time around the house."

Evidence: McMullen plays Alex Moreno in the Channel 9 show House Husbands.

Clue: "You might not know it, but we prawns enjoy a change of sea-nery."

Evidence: McMullen currently stars in Channel 9s new series of SeaChange.

Clue: "I like most types of music which has come in very handy in the past."

Evidence: McMullen hosted TV show The Big Music Quiz.

The Big Music Quiz was hosted by McMullen.

Clue: "I'm in this competition for the long haul. I know it's going to take more than time to win."

Evidence: McMullen hosted a TV show called Minute to Win It.

Clue: "I am a fanatic for sports and I have the perfect platform to sing their praises."

Evidence: McMullen hosted USA Network show NFL Football Fanatic.

So there you have it, pretty hard to argue with the evidence isn't it?

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10