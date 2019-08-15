Trinder ready to unleash Cox Plate favourite

Trainer Adam Trinder has Mystic Journey ready to rumble in the PB Lawrence Stakes. Picture: Peter Staples

MYSTIC Journey is bound for Caulfield and a Lawrence Stakes clash with class opposition on Saturday regardless of weather and track conditions because of long-range Cox Plate considerations.

After dodging last month's Bletchingly Stakes because of wet-track concerns, Adam Trinder admits he has no choice but to send the star mare across Bass Strait on Thursday night because the Cox Plate clock is ticking.

"Having missed the Bletchingly, we're now in a situation where we need to kick off," he said.

"If the conditions are forecast to negate her effectiveness, so be it. I'm hoping the conditions will improve. But we just have to go across now."

Untried on anything but good conditions, the All-Star Mile and Australian Guineas winner is due to face four fellow Group 1 winners on a track rated slow 6 on Wednesday.

Hartnell, who chased the ruling Cox Plate favourite home in the All-Star Mile, dual Australian Cup winner Harlem, Queen Of The Turf and Doomben Cup victor Kenedna and Mackinnon Stakes winner Trap For Fools are Lawrence acceptors.

Trinder believes Mystic Journey, an easing $1.90 favourite, has the fitness to press for her ninth victory from 12 starts.

"She's definitely wound up after the two trials," he said. "She had a race-day gallop over 1200m after the second trial and it has really brought her on.

"Fitness won't be a concern. She's forward enough to be competitive."

Drawn in barrier two, Mystic Journey will be given the chance to settle midfield by Anthony Darmanin.

"She'll probably have half the field in front of her and half the field behind her," Trinder said. "She'll get the opportunity to rest in behind them and then the opportunity to travel up to present and finish off."

Trinder said a decision on Mystic Journey's next start - the Group 1 Memsie Stakes on August 31 or the Makybe Diva Stakes on September 14 - would be made after he assesses the mare following the Lawrence.