Trinity's 1-in-10,000 fight

TWEED Heads teen Trinity Cook has faced more challenges in her life than most.

Living with the rare genetic condition known as Williams Syndrome, which affects just one in 10,000 people, Trinity required many operations as a child including open heart surgery at the age of two.

Before the age of six, she had already been treated for a turned eye, a bowel prolapse and had a hernia operation.

But that hasn't stopped Trinity from doing what she loves most, and that's getting her sweat on at the gym.

Since beginning her fitness journey, Trinity has now become the world's first bodybuilder and fitness model with William's Syndrome.

Growing up in Tweed Heads, Trinity's condition meant she was never meant to be able to grow muscle, let alone compete as a bodybuilder.

But that all changed when Trinity's Mum Lori decided her daughter was getting "rounder and rounder”.

"You know kids with computers these days, I noticed she was getting rounder and thought she'll end up hunched over by the time she's 20,” she said.

And after a few trips to the gym in 2016, Trinity was hooked.

FITNESS: A before and after shot of Trinity when she first started training at the World Gym in Tweed Heads in 2016. Rick Koenig

It was at World Gym in Tweed Heads where she met her personal trainer Angie Moore, who has guided Trinity on her journey towards success.

After "just a bit of research” on Williams Syndrome, Angie helped tailor a program for Trinity to make her stronger and eventually compete as a fitness model.

"At the beginning of the year she needed a goal so we came up with this idea that she could do a fitness model competition,” Lori said.

"So we approached ICN in Brisbane and they developed a physically challenged division in the competition, she did the rookie competition and pretty much brought the house down.”

"Everyone fell in love with her, she came out and I nearly fainted, she was amazing. She did so well and it just really helped raise awareness for many people facing challenges that they can do anything they want.”

After winning the physically challenged category of the ICL Queensland Rookie Titles, Trinity's fitness career really kicked off.

The audience fell in love with Trinity's personality and on-stage presence and her Mum Lori started receiving messages on Instagram from other parents who have children with Williams Syndrome.

FIT: Trinity during her first competition at the ICN Queensland Rookie Titles earlier this year. Darren Burns

"For parents who have just had a new diagnosis in their children, there is a lot of anxiety, so for them to see Trin doing what she's doing, I started getting a lot of private messages from parents who were saying they're worried about their son or daughter, but now that they've seen Trin, they know there's a lot of hope for the future,” she said.

"I've even had messages from personal trainers around the world who have had people come into their gym with Trinity's Instagram account and say they've seen this and want help getting their child stronger.”

Heading into the Queensland Transformation Championships at the Fitness Show in Brisbane on Saturday, Trinity said she was "really excited”.

"I love gym so much,” she said.

"I want to do the best I can and inspire other people.”

As for the future, Trinity said she wants to continue competing in bodybuilding competitions and inspire others along the way.

"When I first started, I thought this is what I want to do the rest of my life,” she said.

"I feel like gym is the best thing for your body and it helps the endorphins kick in.

"I want to do more competitions and do some meet and greets with other disabled people around the world who I can inspire.”

And the help Trinity has received from her trainer Ange hasn't just gone one way.

Since meeting Trinity, Angie says she finally knows what she wants to do with her career.

Trinty with her personal trainer Angie Moore from World Gym at Tweed Heads. Scott Powick

"I've been a personal trainer for years but never knew what my path was for my business,” she said.

"After meeting Trin, now I know”.

Angie said she is now a National Disability Insurance Scheme provider and hopes to help more physically or mentally challenged people in the future.

To follow Trinity on her journey follow @fitmodeltrin on Instagram.