Trio accused of kidnapping and setting fire to man

THREE men accused of involvement in a kidnapping and fiery attempted murder will not face trial until the new year.

Nathan John Stack, 37, has been charged with taking or detaining a person in company with intent to obtain an advantage in relation to an incident on July 23, 2017 in which Burringbar man Benn Peterson was set alight while another man, Phillip Green, was kidnapped.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 30, of Commissioners Creek and Mark Gary Brown, 29, of Nobbys Creek, are facing the same charge, as well as that of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder.

Mr Peterson was set alight and was later found by a passerby on the side of Kyogle Rd at Kunghur, near Uki.

He suffered serious burns and was initially taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Police will allege Mr Green jumped from a white utility on Kyogle Rd after he was kidnapped by the group.

The three men were listed to face trial in Sydney earlier this month, but the case was relisted to next year.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told The Northern Star the three co-accused were initially scheduled to face a joint trial in Sydney from September 2.

But on August 26, Mr Stack made a successful application for his trial to be run separately.

Mr Stack was not present when his matter was mentioned before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

The Crown prosecutor told the court the Browns had been listed to face trial from April 20 next year and proposed Mr Stack's case might be listed as a backup trial.

Defence solicitor Cameron Bell told the court Mr Stack had earlier been arraigned, before his indictment was separated from that of the other defendants.

Mr Bell told the court his client's trial had been estimated to span two weeks.

The court heard Mr Stack's trial would depend on the outcome of the Browns' trial and Judge Julia Baly scheduled the case for a readiness hearing on April 3 next year.

The trial scheduled for later that month will be run in Lismore District Court.