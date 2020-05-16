Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three major contractors short-listed for joint Australian-Singapore military training facility
Three major contractors short-listed for joint Australian-Singapore military training facility
Business

Trio vie for $800m local defence project

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
16th May 2020 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government has short-listed three major contractors for the Australian-Singapore Military Training Initiative facility in North Queensland.

CPB Contractors, Laing O'Rourke Australia Constructions and Lendlease Building will all be considered for the $800 million contract near Greenvale.

Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said $2.25 billion would be invested in the development and enhancement of training areas to meet the future needs of the Australian Defence Force and Singapore Armed Forced.

"Singapore is a close defence partner with a shared commitment to regional stability," Ms Reynolds said.

"This Government is committed to maximising economic benefits for communities and enhancing opportunities for local industry in North Queensland across the life of the ASMTI."

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said Townsville businesses would be able to capitalise on the investment. "This news has come at a good time as the local economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said it was a priority to deliver maximum benefits for the region.

"The (contractors) will be required to have a local industry capability plan, which details its approach to continually engage with local industry throughout the project and maximise opportunities in the local region," Ms Price said.

"Like the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, the plan will ensure local businesses can take advantage of the economic benefits arising from what is an enormous investment in the Queensland economy."

Townsville-based Senator Susan McDonald said the ASMTI had already delivered significant economic benefits for Queensland.

"Fifteen businesses based in the Rockhampton and Livingstone shire regions have already shared more than $35 million of work," she said.

Originally published as Trio vie for $800m local defence project

business jobs military training facility

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        premium_icon ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        Health The latest easing of coronavirus restrictions has been a double-edged sword for one Tweed gym owner

        Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        premium_icon Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        News Farmers say it was produced “to satisfy bureaucratic requirements”

        Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        premium_icon Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        Business Patrons have been left confused by the latest easing of restrictions

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.