Trolley tracker success

IT'S not rare to see a trolley misused and abandoned in suburban streets or creeks but for one local man, reporting one has ended with $1,000 in his pocket.

Trolley Tracker is a program designed to provide a way for people to report trolleys found away from stores with one person awarded $1,000 each month.

Michael Faulkner from Coffs Harbour was the lucky winner this month after reporting a number of lost trolleys.

Excited about being a monthly winner, Michael said he was happy to see the trolleys collected and returned to the local stores where they belong.

The reward money is an open order for the winner to spend at any Woolworths Group stores including Woolworths, BIG W and Dan Murphy's.

"Working with community-minded residents and efficient collection teams we can help keep streets and parks attractive and safe by having trolleys picked up quickly. This also reduces the risk of trolleys making their way into waterways," Trolley Tracker's NSW Project Manager, Lyn Hall said.

Anyone can report lost trolleys online at trolleytracker.com.au, by the smarthphone app Trolley Tracker or by calling 1800 641 497.