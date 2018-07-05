Menu
Tropical Fruit World is turning 35
News

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Jul 2018 3:30 PM

THERE'S nothing nutty about the success of Tropical Fruit World over the last 35 years.

The iconic Tweed tourist destination is celebrating its 35th birthday this weekend and is inviting the community to the party.

There will be free entry and free lawn games, live music and children's entertainment all day, making it the perfect family day out.

There will be 30-minute $5 guided walking tours of the grounds and live demonstrations of native bee hive splitting.

Parking is available on-site or book the limited shuttle service provided along Tweed Coast Road from Pottsville to Kingscliff.

Cost is $5 per person per trip.

Pre-booking required via the Tropical Fruit World Reservations.

When: 9am-5pm on Saturday, July 7

Where: Tropical Fruit World, 29 Duranbah Rd, Duranbah

Info: Call (02) 6677 7222 or visit www.tropical fruitworld.com.au

Tweed Daily News

