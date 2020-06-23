Menu
Aymon Gow from Tropical Fruit World. Photo: Scott Davis
Business

Tropical Fruit World to reopen for farm tours

bob anthony
23rd Jun 2020 11:00 AM

IN a move to appeal to the resurgent domestic tourism market, Tropical Fruit World (TFW) has announced it will reopen on July 4 for intimate farm tours.

The 80 hectare working farm has been operating for nearly four decades and has reimagined the business to suit the times.

Tropical Fruit World general manager Aymon Gow said the business had quickly sought to reinvent itself with the main focus being on the wellbeing of staff and how to can sustain and

distribute the abundance of produce generated from the farm.

During the height of COVID-19 restrictions, the team at TFW was delivering affordable farm fresh fruit, vegetable and condiment boxes ordered online to consumers.

The pop up produce and retail store remained open but the farm tours, which make up a large portion of the business were closed down.

The tropical farm is located at Duranbah and as one of the Tweed's premier tourist attractions, has drawn a large portion of its business from the international market.

With international border restrictions in place by the Federal Government, the business model had to change and the team at TFW set about redefining their offer and upgrading farm facilities to suit.

 

Tropical Fruit World is opening up to farm tours again form July 4, offering visitors the opportunity to learn about bush tucker and enjoy some farm foraging from their orchards. Photo: Supplied.
Among the changes were hands on, intimate farm experiences such as a fruit foraging tour and a plant based tie-dye workshop, home gardening tips from the purveyors of

avocados and exotic fruits and a pop up nursery to create your own fruit

garden.

The farm cafe will reopen its doors for coffee and homemade fresh fruit ice

cream, including an avocado and macadamia variety.

The retail gift shop features local produce and includes a variety of dried fruits, chocolates and condiments from the farm and there is also an

indigenous art meeting place and a bush tucker talk and taste with an experienced

guide.

The farm tours offer limited numbers to allow one-on-one time with the

knowledgeable tour guides and a chance to learn about the history of the iconic

property, while uncovering some of the hidden gems along the way.

Tropical Fruit World has recently launched a podcast series, The Fruit Diaries, full of

gardening tips, tastes and talks.

For further information and tour bookings visit tropicalfruitworld.com.au

