Driver killed in second truck fatality in 48 hours
A SMALL community in Queensland's southwest is reeling with yet another fatal accident confirmed this afternoon.
The fresh tragedy follows a horror accident on Monday night in which a woman and her four small children were killed in a head-on collision with a truck.
This afternoon, a man has been killed following another incident with a truck.
A truck and utility collided on Reedy Creek Rd near the intersection of Benair Rd at Benair, a neighbouring town of Kumbia where the family tragedy happened.
A Queensland police officer on scene confirmed the car crash at Benair this afternoon was a fatality.
The male driver of the ute, whose age is unknown at this time, died at the scene.