Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Highland Lakes Rd has been blocked.
Highland Lakes Rd has been blocked.
News

Truck carrying 80m turbine blade rolls

19th Sep 2019 7:58 AM

HIGHLAND Lakes Rd has been completely blocked after a truck rollover, and is likely to remain closed for about 12 hours.

In a brief statement about 6.20am, police said they were attending a rollover at Apsley, 3km to the Bothwell side of the intersection with Lower Marshes Rd. No injuries were reported.

In an update about 7.20am, police said the road was completely blocked, and given the logistics involved in clearing the scene, the road was likely to remain closed for about 12 hours.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, and those with essential travel to use an alternative route.

In a further update about 8.20am, police said the road was blocked by the truck and an 80m wind turbine blade it was carrying.

Top Stories

    Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

    premium_icon Casuarina Beach ‘grateful’ for support in 2019

    Rugby Union In just the club’s third year in the Far North Coast Rugby Union, the A-grade side were able to convert their first semi finals campaign into a grand final...

    Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

    premium_icon Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

    Council News Council’s recently published Tweed River Report revealed no significant changes to...

    Shock video shows teen brutally bashed for clothes

    premium_icon Shock video shows teen brutally bashed for clothes

    Crime Video shows teenager being viciously assaulted

    Man bashed in ‘bloodthirsty, homophobic' gang attack

    premium_icon Man bashed in ‘bloodthirsty, homophobic' gang attack

    Crime This man has vowed never to return to Queensland