Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
.
.
News

Truck crash closes lane near Chinderah

Jodie Callcott
10th Jan 2020 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has been taken to hospital after crashing into a metal barrier on the Pacific Motorway near Chinderah.

Tweed-Byron police, paramedics, Roads and Maritime Services and Fire Rescue were called to a crash about 5.40am.

A NSW Police Service spokeswoman said the truck was travelling north on the Pacific Motorway when it crashed into a barrier.

She said debris from the barrier bounced into the southbound lanes which caused a car to brake suddenly.

“This has then caused two cars behind it to crash into each other,” the spokeswoman said.

“None of the occupants of any of the vehicles were injured and the truck driver was taken to Tweed Hospital as a precaution and mandatory testing.”

One northbound lane and two southbound lanes are currently open.

Please check livetraffic.com for more details.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime A man on remand over the murder of a homeless man in Tweed Heads has been charged with attempted murder of a fellow Cessnock jail inmate

        Tweed bushfire donations on a roll

        premium_icon Tweed bushfire donations on a roll

        Community The relief effort has rapidly grown into a well-co-ordinated operation with a small...

        COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

        premium_icon COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

        News The owner of a vandalised Kingscliff business had his spirits lifted

        Man facing historic sex assault charges named

        premium_icon Man facing historic sex assault charges named

        Crime Warren John McCorriston to be charged over sex assaults.