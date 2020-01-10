Truck crash closes lane near Chinderah

A TRUCK driver has been taken to hospital after crashing into a metal barrier on the Pacific Motorway near Chinderah.

Tweed-Byron police, paramedics, Roads and Maritime Services and Fire Rescue were called to a crash about 5.40am.

A NSW Police Service spokeswoman said the truck was travelling north on the Pacific Motorway when it crashed into a barrier.

She said debris from the barrier bounced into the southbound lanes which caused a car to brake suddenly.

“This has then caused two cars behind it to crash into each other,” the spokeswoman said.

“None of the occupants of any of the vehicles were injured and the truck driver was taken to Tweed Hospital as a precaution and mandatory testing.”

One northbound lane and two southbound lanes are currently open.

Please check livetraffic.com for more details.