Truck crash on M1 near Chinderah causing delays

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck crash on the Pacific Motorway with northbound motorists warned to expect delays.

Kingscliff 347 Fire Station were reportedly at the site of the crash, between Environ Rd and the Duranbah tunnel, near Chinderah, about 6am.

About 8.30am crews advised motorists should continue to expect delays as the site had not been cleared.

"It will be an ongoing event,” firefighters posted to the Kingscliff 347 Fire Station Facebook page. "They will have to unload the truck before recovery.

"Emergency services are still on scene.”

Firefighters advised people to avoid the area or allow extra travel time as delays will occur.