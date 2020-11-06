Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been tasked to a truck crash south of Casino.
Emergency services have been tasked to a truck crash south of Casino.
News

Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

Rebecca Lollback
by
6th Nov 2020 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1pm: A MAN in his 20s is being treated by paramedics on scene after his truck flipped on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

Three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, along with police, have been tasked to the scene at Myrtle Creek.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said the man, believed to be 29, was trapped.

"He has suffered a chest injury but it appears he is in a stable condition," he said.

 

Original story: Emergency services have been called to a truck crash south of Casino this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened just before 12.30pm on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Creek.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said the truck had flipper and the driver was trapped.

The extent of the driver's injuries are not yet known.

"Three crews are on their way as well as the Westpac (Life Saver Rescue) Helicopter," the NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Drivers are urged to take extra care or avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

summerland way truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Wallabies star drowns on Gold Coast

        Premium Content Former Wallabies star drowns on Gold Coast

        News A former Wallabies player and prominent doctor has drowned during an early morning swim on the Gold Coast.

        Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        Premium Content Fisherman ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without lifejacket

        News A BOATIE had a very close call when his vessel capsized on a North Coast river this...

        • 6th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
        Rubbish, filth and grot: See inside hoarder houses

        Premium Content Rubbish, filth and grot: See inside hoarder houses

        Property Metre-deep with rubbish, baths thick with oozing black mould

        Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        Premium Content Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        News Coronavirus NSW: $100 voucher plan to boost hospitality industry